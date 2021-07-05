Hilarious! Woman beats groom with slippers during wedding for this reason- Watch viral video

New Delhi: Video of a shocking incident from Bharuwa Sumerpur of Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh is doing rounds on social media. In the video, a couple can be seen exchanging garlands, when suddenly the groom’s mother pushes the photographer, climbs on stage and starts hitting the groom with her slippers.

The incident created ruckus in the wedding and the rest of the rituals were completed in a hurry. Reports suggest that the mother was unhappy with her son’s decision to marry Ankita, who belonged to a different caste. Going against his family’s wishes, the groom decided to marry her in court.

However, after the court marriage bride’s father decided to celebrate the wedding at a district hall on July 3, but the groom’s family was not sent an invitation due to their resentment. Following which, the groom’s mother crashed the wedding and started beating him on stage. After a lot of efforts people pulled her down but she kept on abusing the couple.

The groom is being identified as Umeshchandra and is said to live outside the area. The people said that Umeshchandra came back to the town only to get married and took off soon after the wedding rituals were completed.

The incident has become the talk of the town and the recordings from the wedding is doing rounds on social media.