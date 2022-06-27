When people are in danger, they seek help from police. But what if they are in danger? The name of the danger is rats. Deadly violence by rats inside the police station. So the police deployed a cat-force at the police station to escape from them. The incident took place at Gauribidanur rural police station in Karnataka, about 80 km from Bengaluru city. The Gauribidanur police station came up in 2014. According to police sources, since the construction of this station, there has been a lot of responsibility for the violence of rats. Several important documents have also been destroyed by rats. Despite many attempts, the policemen did not escape the danger. The police pushed two cats at the police station to get rid of the problem.

Speaking to a news agency, Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar of Gauribidanur police station said, "there is a water body not far from the station. That's why the number of rats inside the station is high. After first petting a cat, the origin of the rat decreases quite a bit. After that, we brought another cat. The cats have killed three rats so far." Vijay Kumar also said that the two cats have now become like their family members.

Incidentally, many departments in Karnataka spend a lot of money every year to survive the rat menace. According to government data, the state government spent around Rs 20 lakh on this sector between 2010 and 2015.