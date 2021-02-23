हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IMD warns of rain, hailstorm due to western disturbances in parts of north India, issues alert

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. According to IMD, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and snowfall in the region in the coming days. Along with this, Himachal Pradesh has been warned of severe snowfall and thunderstorms with sporadic rain.

Representational Image (Credit: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Owing to the western disturbances coming from the Himalayan region, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and hailstorms in the hilly areas in many states of the country.

Rainfall is expected in many parts of Uttarakhand from February 23 to 24. The region is expected to witness rain and snowfall from February 26 and there may be thunderstorms between February 26 and 28.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. According to IMD, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in the coming days. 

Along with this, due to western disturbance from Tuesday to Friday, Himachal Pradesh has been warned of severe snowfall and thunderstorms with sporadic rain.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Delhi has reached the 'dangerous' category. Light fog was observed on Tuesday morning. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius in the morning, while the maximum temperature is expected to be around 28 degrees.

