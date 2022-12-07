Himachal Assembly Election Results 2022: Full list of winners, seat-wise winning candidates of AAP, BJP, Congress

BJP is still leading in Himachal Pradesh election polls. However, the exit poll survey also predicts that the Congress will give a tough fight. The survey shows that the difference between the ruling party and the opposition party is very small. In the 2017 assembly polls, Congress, BJP and others got 41.7 percent, 48.8 percent and 9.5 percent votes respectively. And the latest survey has revealed that the Congress is likely to get 44.2 percent votes in this election. There the Congress vote may increase by as much as 2.5 percent. BJP could get 44.8 percent votes. Their vote could drop as low as 3.9 percent. AAP can get 3.3 percent. Others can get 7.7 percent. In this case, the votes of others may decrease by about 1.8 percent.

The number of seats in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is 68. The magic figure is 35. The latest survey suggests that this year's result could be triangular. Because BJP can have between 31 and 39 seats. On the other hand, Congress may have between 20 and 28. The survey also revealed that the Congress is rising in the last minute survey as Priyanka Gandhi's campaign is helping them. After polling in Himachal Pradesh on November 12, counting will have to wait till December 8.

Currently, Bharatiya Janata Party is in government in Himachal Pradesh. Here you can see all the information about which which party gets how many seats in Himachal Pradesh Chunav Results in 2022 out of 68 assembly constituencies. Also, the complete details of which MLAs have been elected from which constituencies can also be seen on the page below.