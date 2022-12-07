topStoriesenglish
Himachal Assembly Election Results 2022: Full list of winners, seat-wise winning candidates of AAP, BJP, Congress

Himachal Chunav Results 2022: The number of seats in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is 68. The magic figure is 35. The latest survey suggests that this year's result could be triangular. Because BJP can have between 31 and 39 seats. On the other hand, Congress may have between 20 and 28.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 07:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The survey also revealed that the Congress is rising in the last minute survey as Priyanka Gandhi's campaign is helping them.
  • The latest survey has revealed that the Congress is likely to get 44.2 percent votes in this election.
  • After polling in Himachal Pradesh on November 12, counting will have to wait till December 8.

Trending Photos

BJP is still leading in Himachal Pradesh election polls. However, the exit poll survey also predicts that the Congress will give a tough fight. The survey shows that the difference between the ruling party and the opposition party is very small. In the 2017 assembly polls, Congress, BJP and others got 41.7 percent, 48.8 percent and 9.5 percent votes respectively. And the latest survey has revealed that the Congress is likely to get 44.2 percent votes in this election. There the Congress vote may increase by as much as 2.5 percent. BJP could get 44.8 percent votes. Their vote could drop as low as 3.9 percent. AAP can get 3.3 percent. Others can get 7.7 percent. In this case, the votes of others may decrease by about 1.8 percent.

Currently, Bharatiya Janata Party is in government in Himachal Pradesh. Here you can see all the information about which which party gets how many seats in Himachal Pradesh Chunav Results in 2022 out of 68 assembly constituencies. Also, the complete details of which MLAs have been elected from which constituencies can also be seen on the page below.

S.NO CONSTITUENCY NAME WINNING CANDIDATE'S NAME AND PARTY NAME
1 CHURAH (SC) Announced Soon
2 BHARMOUR (ST) Announced Soon
3 CHAMBA Announced Soon
4 DALHOUSIE Announced Soon
5 BHATTIYAT Announced Soon
6 NURPUR Announced Soon
7 INDORA (SC) Announced Soon
8 FATEHPUR Announced Soon
9 JAWALI Announced Soon
10 DEHRA Announced Soon
11 JASWAN-PRAGPUR Announced Soon
12 JAWALAMUKHI Announced Soon
13 JAISINGHPUR (SC) Announced Soon
14 SULLAH Announced Soon
15 NAGROTA Announced Soon
16 KANGRA Announced Soon
17 SHAHPUR Announced Soon
18 DHARAMSHALA Announced Soon
19 PALAMPUR Announced Soon
20 BAIJNATH (SC) Announced Soon
21 LAHAUL AND SPITI (ST) Announced Soon
22 MANALI Announced Soon
23 KULLU Announced Soon
24 BANJAR Announced Soon
25 ANNI (SC) Announced Soon
26 KARSOG (SC) Announced Soon
27 SUNDERNAGAR Announced Soon
28 NACHAN (SC) Announced Soon
29 SERAJ Announced Soon
30 DARANG Announced Soon
31 JOGINDERNAGAR Announced Soon
32 DHARAMPUR Announced Soon
33 MANDI Announced Soon
34 BALH (SC) Announced Soon
35 SARKAGHAT Announced Soon
36 BHORANJ (SC) Announced Soon
37 SUJANPUR Announced Soon
38 HAMIRPUR Announced Soon
39 BARSAR Announced Soon
40 NADAUN Announced Soon
41 CHINTPURNI (SC) Announced Soon
42 GAGRET Announced Soon
43 HAROLI Announced Soon
44 UNA Announced Soon
45 KUTLEHAR Announced Soon
46 JHANDUTA (SC) Announced Soon
47 GHUMARWIN Announced Soon
48 BILASPUR Announced Soon
49 SRI NAINA DEVIJI Announced Soon
50 ARKI Announced Soon
51 NALAGARH Announced Soon
52 DOON Announced Soon
53 SOLAN (SC) Announced Soon
54 KASAULI (SC) Announced Soon
55 PACHHAD (SC) Announced Soon
56 NAHAN Announced Soon
57 SRI RENUKAJI (SC) Announced Soon
58 PAONTA SAHIB Announced Soon
59 SHILLAI Announced Soon
60 CHOPAL Announced Soon
61 THEOG Announced Soon
62 KASUMPTI Announced Soon
63 SHIMLA Announced Soon
64 SHIMLA RURAL Announced Soon
65 JUBBAL-KOTKHAI Announced Soon
66 RAMPUR (SC) Announced Soon
67 ROHRU (SC) Announced Soon
68 KINNAUR (ST) Announced Soon

 

