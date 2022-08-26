Shimla: Eyeing the state Assembly elections, the BJP has appointed its vice-president Soudan Singh as incharge and senior leader from Jammu and Kashmir Devender Singh Rana as co-incharge for the upcoming polls in Himachal Pradesh. The state unit's Core Committee meeting on Thursday also decided to organise rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

In the meeting, the party prepared a complete strategy and roadmap for the coming days, in which the agenda has been prepared to hold three rallies of Prime Minister Modi and four of Shah. The programmes for rallies of Smriti Irani have also been fixed during the meeting. Along with this, programmes of several other Central ministers were also finalized in the meeting.

The state unit has also planned a huge youth rally to be addressed by the Prime Minister. During his proposed visits, PM Modi will also inaugurate the AIIMS built in Himachal Pradesh`s Bilaspur.

State election in-charge of BJP Soudan Singh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, BJP State President Suresh Kashyap, President of Election Management Committee Dr Rajiv Bindal, Organisation General Secretary Pawan Rana were among those present in the meeting.

Soudan Singh, stationed at Chandigarh, has been looking after party work in several northern states, including Himachal Pradesh. For Rana, a mass leader from Jammu, this is first big responsibility in the party, after he joined BJP last year from National Conference. An engineering graduate and three-time legislator in the erstwhile assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, Rana is seen as a person with great skills of political management.

The party is aiming to break the trend of changing government in Himachal Pradesh by retaining power in the state. At present, BJP has 43 MLAs in the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly.

