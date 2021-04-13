Himachal Pradesh 6-time CM Virbhadra Singh tests COVID-19 positive

Shimla: Senior Congress leader and six-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, doctors said here.

As his son and legislator Vikramaditya Singh had tested positive on Sunday, the swab sample of Virbhadra Singh was taken for testing, a doctor told IANS.

Only last month, the former Chief Minister had taken the first dose of vaccine at local Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital. Medical officials believe that it could be because of his son testing positive that infection spread to the veteran Congress leader.

On April 12, Himachal Pradesh reported nine more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,111, while the infection count reached 70,775 with 1,089 fresh cases, PTI quoted an official saying. The hill state''s Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said three people died in Una district, two in Mandi and one each in Shimla, Kullu, Kangra and Sirmaur districts.

Meanwhile, 380 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, he added. The active cases in the state stand at 6,069.