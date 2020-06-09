हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Himachal Pradesh board class 10 Result 2020

Himachal Pradesh board class 10 Result 2020 declared: Check matric result at hpbose.org

Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on hpbose.org  

Himachal Pradesh board class 10 Result 2020 declared: Check matric result at hpbose.org

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education or HPBOSE declared the HPBOSE Class 10 results on Tuesday (June 9, 2020)

Students who appeared for the Class 10 exams can check their results on hpbose.org

To check your result, click here.

Know how to check the result:

1. Go to the official website  

2. Tap on the results tab.

3. Enter the required student's details.

4. Submit and view your result.

Reportedly, around 1.5 lakh students appeared for the exams this year.

The Class 10 exams were held between February 22 and March 19, but the evaluation of the papers was deferred due to the coronavirus outbreak across the country.

