topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: PM Modi STOPS convoy on his way to an election rally- Read DETAILS

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Ahead of the Hamirpur rally in Himachal Pradesh today, while going to the meeting place, people were surprised when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy suddenly stopped. During this Himachal visit, the humanitarian side of PM Modi was once again seen.

 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 04:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • This was not the first time that the PM had stopped his convoy.
  • A similar incident came to the fore last month as well.
  • Then PM Modi was on a Gujarat tour.

Trending Photos

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: PM Modi STOPS convoy on his way to an election rally- Read DETAILS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously holding rallies for the campaign for the Himachal Pradesh elections. Today there are many programs in Himachal. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy stopped for some time on Wednesday before an election rally. This development was seen in Kangra, where PM Modi himself stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance. Ahead of the Hamirpur rally in Himachal Pradesh today, while going to the meeting place, people were surprised when Prime Minister Modi's convoy suddenly stopped. During this Himachal visit, the humanitarian side of PM Modi was once again seen.

Let us tell you that this was not the first time that the PM had stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance. A similar incident came to the fore last month as well. Then PM Modi was on a Gujarat tour. During that time, too, he had given a similar order to give way to an ambulance. Then the Gujarat unit of the BJP said in a statement, "Prime Minister Modi's convoy stopped to give way to an ambulance while going from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar." 

Before Hamirpur, while addressing the election rally in Chambi, Kangra, PM Narendra Modi attacked the Congress and said, "Wherever it goes from somewhere, the Congress does not return there again." He also said that the land of Kangra is the land of Shaktipeeths. It is a pilgrimage of India's faith and spirituality. From Baijnath to Kathgarh, in this land, the infinite grace of Baba Bhole always remains on all of us. Himchal will have a strong government and will have the power of a double engine, so it will also overcome the challenges and will achieve new heights equally fast.

Live Tv

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022PM ModiPM Modi's Convoy

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand the concept of Lunar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of Suryakumar Yadav's batting
DNA Video
DNA: Lab-grown blood given to people in clinical trials
DNA Video
DNA: World famous poet John Milton passed away in 1674
DNA Video
DNA: India to become 'leader' of G-20 countries
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 8, 2022
DNA
DNA: What changed in 6 years of demonetisation?
DNA
DNA: Tirupati's treasure growing every year
DNA
DNA: Who is worried with the reservation of poor?
DNA
DNA: What is the raw script of Pakistan's K-2 plan?