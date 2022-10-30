topStories
NewsIndia
2022 HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Himachal Pradesh Elections: Congress' BIG promise to tackle drug menace

AICC Joint Secretary Gokul Butail told the media here that it would be a first-of-its-kind independent authority in which even Chief Minister, ministers or even the DGP will not be able to interfere.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 11:19 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Himachal Pradesh Elections: Congress' BIG promise to tackle drug menace

The opposition Congress in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday promised to set up an anti-drug abuse enforcement authority to fight illicit drugs trade if the party is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled on November 12.

AICC Joint Secretary Gokul Butail told the media here that it would be a first-of-its-kind independent authority in which even Chief Minister, ministers or even the DGP will not be able to interfere.

"Himachal Pradesh is second after Punjab in terms of drugs trade. The anti-drug abuse enforcement authority will be headed by a sitting judge of the high court or the Lokayukta, with a fixed term of two years," Butail said.

He also said that drug abuse cases have increased during the tenure of the Jai Ram Thakur-led government.

Chief Minister Thakur did not take any concrete steps to deal with the drug menace in the state, Butail alleged.

With elections approaching, the state government had notified a policy to tackle the drug menace in February this year, though it has not been implemented yet.

Live Tv

2022 himachal pradesh assembly electionsHimachal Assembly pollsAssembly Polls Himachal PradeshHimachal Drug menace

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series