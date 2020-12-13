Extinct Himalayan Serow spotted in Spiti Valley by team of wildlife experts

Shimla: An extinct spiecies, the Himalayan Serow was spotted in the cold deserts of the Spiti valley in Himachal Pradesh.

The re-occurance of the subspecies of the mainland serow was believed to be extinct, has excited environmentalists and wildlife experts in the region.

In a recent images, the extinct goat was captured by a team of Wildlife Division Spiti & it is the first photographic record of this species in the cold desert.

Himachal Pradesh: Extinct Himalayan Serow spotted at Hurling village in Spiti. Images were captured by a team of Wildlife Division Spiti & it is the first photographic record of this species in the cold desert. (Pics source: Wildlife Division, Spiti) pic.twitter.com/LB9dRY3MAH — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

Reports say this goat antelope was seen by many belonging to the village of Hurling. After the news of its sighting spread, a wildlife department team was able to take a few photos of the animal.

The Himalayan Serow is included in Schedule one of the Wildlife Extinction. It has been included by the International Union for Conservation for Nature (IUCN) in the near-threatened category, ANI reported.

Live TV