हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himalayan Serow

Extinct Himalayan Serow spotted in Spiti Valley by team of wildlife experts

The Himalayan Seow which was believed to be extinct, was spotted in the cold deserts of Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh recently.

Extinct Himalayan Serow spotted in Spiti Valley by team of wildlife experts

Shimla: An extinct spiecies, the Himalayan Serow was spotted in the cold deserts of the Spiti valley in Himachal Pradesh. 

The re-occurance of the subspecies of the mainland serow was believed to be extinct, has excited environmentalists and wildlife experts in the region. 

In a recent images, the extinct goat was captured by a team of Wildlife Division Spiti & it is the first photographic record of this species in the cold desert.

Reports say this goat antelope was seen by many belonging to the village of Hurling. After the news of its sighting spread, a wildlife department team was able to take a few photos of the animal. 

The Himalayan Serow is included in Schedule one of the Wildlife Extinction. It has been included by the International Union for Conservation for Nature (IUCN) in the near-threatened category, ANI reported. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Himalayan SerowHimachal PradeshSpiti Valley
Next
Story

BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for COVID-19, goes into self isolation
  • 98,57,029Confirmed
  • 1,43,019Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT43M44S

Taal Thok Ke: How much international conspiracy in the name of farmers?