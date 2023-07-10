Himachal Pradesh Has Not Seen Such 'Widespread Heavy Rains' In 50 Years, Says CM Sukhu

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that the hilly state has not witnessed such 'widespread heavy rains' in the past 50 years. At least 17 persons have died in rain-related incidents in the state in the past two days, he said, adding that efforts are underway to rescue 300 tourists and locals stranded in Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts.

CM Sukhu took stock of the situation arising due to the incessant rains and landslides during a virtual review meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and gave necessary directions to the authorities. In the late evening on Sunday, he also spoke to all the deputy commissioners and took stock of the situation regarding the damage caused, and gave necessary instructions to provide immediate relief to the affected.

Nature's fury has caused extensive damage to the roads, power transformers, electric sub-stations, and numerous water supply schemes by throwing normal life out of gear in various parts of the state and an initial estimate of loss ranging from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 4,000 crore, he said.

To accurately evaluate the damages caused, Sukhu directed the committee headed by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi to convene a meeting soon. He also directed all the Deputy Commissioners to remain vigilant for the next 10 days and provide all possible assistance to the affected persons.

He directed to make adequate arrangements for accommodation, food, and essential items for the people stranded besides preparing a State-wise list of stranded tourists. The Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra has also been halted for the rest of the season due to six deaths reported during the pilgrimage.

Himachal Pradesh rains: PM Modi speaks to CM Sukhu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dialed CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and inquired about the extent of the damages caused to life and property due to heavy rains and floods in Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister informed him that the hilly state has been severely affected by floods and heavy rainfall, leading to extensive damage and provided an update on the situation and sought liberal assistance from the Central Government to tackle this natural calamity.

Sukhu also expressed heartfelt appreciation to PM Modi for deputing National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assist in the rescue operations. He said that Himachal Pradesh would require substantial assistance from the Union Government to recover from the extensive losses caused by the calamity. He appealed to Prime Minister Modi to extend a special economic package to aid in the state's recovery process.

Salute to the Disasters Response Forces, local Administration and Police Forces for their remarkable bravery and resilience during the challenging operation to rescue civilians trapped in the Beas River today. Yesterday, they saved a total of 9 lives in Kullu

In response to Chief Minister's concerns, the Prime Minister assured him of the Union Government's unwavering support, promising all possible assistance to come out of this crisis.

Helpline numbers released for Himachal Pradesh districts

The Himachal Pradesh government has released helpline numbers for respective districts and the state emergency operation centres.

In case of any emergency, people can contact the numbers mentioned below: