LIVE | Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin

Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winenrs List: The Himachal Pradesh General Elections for its four Lok Sabha seats were conducted during phase 7 on Saturday (June 1). The Election Commission of India is set to reveal the Lok Sabha election results 2024 winner candidates list on Tuesday, June 4.

Himachal Pradesh voters are eagerly awaiting the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to learn the names of their representatives in the Lok Sabha. The four Lok Sabha constituencies of Himachal Pradesh are Shimla, Mandi, Kangra, and Hamirpur. These four parliamentary seats are expected to witness a tough electoral battle, with the BJP and Congress facing off again.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won all four seats in the state in the 2014 and 2019 elections, aims to maintain its electoral dominance in the state. On the other hand, the Congress Party, which secured 40 out of 69 seats in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, is confident it can reverse its electoral fortunes.

Prominent figures such as Union Minister Anurag Thakur, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, and actor Kangana Ranaut are running for Himachal Pradesh's four parliamentary seats. The Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat will see a contest between four-time MP Anurag Thakur and Congress politician Satpal Singh Raizada. Former Union Minister and Congress leader Anand Sharma is competing against Dr. Rajeev Bharadwaj, (the nephew of former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar) from the BJP in Kangra. Similarly, Kangana Ranaut, an actor-turned-politician, has been chosen by the Bharatiya Janata Party to contend with Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh for the Mandi seat.

Check Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Candidates

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin 1 Anurag Singh Thakur Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 2 Satpal Raizada Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh INC TBD TBD 3 Anand Sharma Kangra Himachal Pradesh INC TBD TBD 4 Dr. Rajeev Bhardwaj Kangra Himachal Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 5 Kangana Ranaut Mandi Himachal Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 6 Vikramaditya Singh Mandi Himachal Pradesh INC TBD TBD 7 Suresh Kumar Kashyap Shimla Himachal Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 8 Vinod Sultanpuri Shimla Himachal Pradesh INC TBD TBD

The results in the table are updated in real-time.