HIMACHAL PRADESH

Himachal Pradesh: Mass Protest Erupt In Shimla Over 'Illegal' Mosque

Hindu right-wing groups protested outside Chaura Maidan, demanding the demolition of a mosque.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2024, 05:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Hindu right-wing groups staged a massive protest outside Chaura Maidan, near the Vidhan Sabha, demanding the demolition of an "illegal" mosque in Sanjauli.

The area was packed with hundreds of demonstrators, many of whom displayed Hindu religious symbols, including saffron flags and banners with images of Lord Ram.

Dev Bhumi Shatriya Sangathan President Rumit Singh Thakur, who had called upon "Sanatanis" to gather in Shimla, as per PTI, stated that people from across the state responded to his call, showcasing "Sanatan unity."

Thursday's protest was a reaction to an incident on August 30, in which a businessman in the Malyana area was allegedly attacked by members of the Muslim community.

On Sunday, individuals gathered in Sanjauli, demanding the demolition of a mosque and urging action against those responsible for the Malyana attack, which they allege involved an attempted murder.

On Thursday, Thakur alleged that a large influx of outsiders is entering Himachal Pradesh and demanded that the government verify their identities and register their trades.

 

He stated that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had called him the day before and assured him that action would be taken on the issue.

Sukhu on Thursday said that all residents of the state have the same rights and he has respect for all religions.

"Peaceful protests are permitted but nobody will be allowed to take law into his hands," he said, PTI reported.

 

