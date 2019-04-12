close

Anil Sharma

Himachal Pradesh minister Anil Sharma resigns from cabinet

However, Anil Sharma has not resigned either from the BJP party or from the state assembly.

Himachal Pradesh minister Anil Sharma resigns from cabinet
File photo (Image courtesy: Twitter/@ANI)

Shimla: Upset over remarks by Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, his Cabinet Minister Anil Sharma on Friday tendered his resignation from the cabinet.

However, he has not resigned either from the BJP party or from the state assembly.

"Jai Ram Thakur gave some statements against me in my constituency yesterday (Thursday) and I am upset. This morning I decided to quit from his cabinet and submitted my resignation to his office," Sharma, who holds the Power portfolio, told reporters here.

However, he clarified that he has not resigned from the Legislative Assembly.

"I am still a member of the BJP but I would not campaign for any party candidate," he added. "If the BJP desires it can sack me from the party," he said.

