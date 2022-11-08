Himachal Pradesh polls: Assets of 49 MLAs increased in last 5 years; richest MLA's wealth over Rs 128 crore

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh elections are just around the corner -- on November 12 and tensions are soaring high as 413 candidates compete for 68 Assembly seats. The Himachal Pradesh Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) recently published a report on the income levels, criminal records, and wealth of the candidates from their self-attested affidavits.

Who is the richest MLA

According to the report, around 23 percent of candidates contesting the upcoming elections have a criminal record. The report also said that the average assets of 49 MLAs out of 58 increased in the past 5 years. These MLAs are re-contesting in the coming polls. The richest MLA contesting is Balbir Singh Verma from Chaupal with assets worth Rs 90.73 crore as of 2017. His assets worth has now reached Rs 128.45 crore. According to the report, his assets increased by Rs 37.71.

MLAs' growing wealth

Similarly, the assets of BJP MLA Anil Sharma from Mandi have risen by Rs 17.23 crore. In 2017, Sharma's asset worth stood at over Rs 40.24 crore as per his declaration. It has now reached over Rs 57.84 crore. Congress MLAs Vikramaditya Singh and Ashish Butel's assets also saw an increase.

The report indicated that there was also a decrease in the asset worth of 9 MLAs - 5 from BJP and 4 from Congress.

Meanwhile, Congress faced a huge setback ahead of the Himachal Pradesh polls, 26 party leaders and members of state jumped ship to join the BJP. This included Dharampal Thakur Khand - Former General Secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee. Congress has witnessed the departure of many of its members in the past few years. This departure of 26 members may threaten Congress' chances in Himachal Pradesh polls.