Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh relaxes Covid-19 curbs, lifts night curfew, check here

Himachal Pradesh has allowed 50% capacity at gatherings including weddings and funerals. 

Representational image

New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday (February 9) has lifted the night curfew imposed due to the Covid-19 situation, an official spokesperson said.

All social, religious, cultural, political and other congregations including weddings and funerals are permitted to 50% of the capacity, both in indoor and outdoor areas. 

The state government had imposed the night curfew on January 31 from 10 pm to 6 am to stem the transmission of coronavirus. The decision to lift the night curfew was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday. 

Himachal Pradesh reported 762 fresh Covid-19 infections and nine fatalities on Tuesday, which pushed the death toll to 4,042, while the infection tally reached 2,77,998, a health official said.

(With agency inputs)

Himachal PradeshCOVID-19CoronavirusNight curfew
