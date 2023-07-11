trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633888
NewsIndia
HIMACHAL PRADESH

Himachal Pradesh: Shimla-Chandigarh Highway Blocked Due To Landslide, Traffic Stopped

Himachal Pradesh: The Shimla-Chandigarh Highway and alternative routes were blocked due to a landslide, halting the traffic on the route. 

Last Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 12:25 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Himachal Pradesh: Shimla-Chandigarh Highway Blocked Due To Landslide, Traffic Stopped

The Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway 5 was blocked on Monday after a major landslide occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, police said. “The highway was blocked at Datyar and so are alternative routes. To and fro movement of the traffic has stopped. Restoration will take at least five hours,” acting Director General of Police Satwant Atal said.

Also due to heavy rain, the crucial bridge was damaged on the National Highway 105, linking Pinjore with Baddi, hampering the movement of the traffic. In the industrial Parwanoo town located along the Chandigarh-Shimla highway, vehicles were washed away in a mudslide.

Rail traffic on the Kalka-Shimla track, a world heritage site in Himachal Pradesh, will remain suspended till Tuesday owing to mudslides on tracks following heavy rainfall, officials said.

cre Trending Stories

“Traffic on the rail line has been suspended on Monday and Tuesday due to slides, water logging and debris on the tracks. Work on clearing the muck is on,” a senior railway official told IANS.

Landslides were also reported at several places along the tracks in Solan district, some 65 km from the state capital. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said torrential monsoon rains have claimed 17 lives in the state and the damage to property is estimated at over Rs 3,000 crore.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded