Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: Shimla Sees February's Warmest Night at 14.4 Degrees Celsius

Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla had last seen a minimum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius on February 23, 2015.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 07:54 AM IST

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla experienced February's warmest night on Friday with a minimum temperature of 14.4 degrees, eleven degrees above normal, according to the Met department. The city had last seen a minimum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius on February 23, 2015. The maximum temperature in Shimla also rose to 23.2 degrees Celsius, 11.4 degrees above normal.

While the mercury crossed the 30-degree mark in the state, Una was the hottest during the day recording a maximum of 30.4 degrees Celsius.

Kalpa recorded a maximum temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius and Keylong 7.2 degrees Celsius while the key tourist resorts of Kufri and Narkanda recorded a day temperature of 17.1 degrees Celsius and 17.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Manali recorded a maximum of 20 degrees Celsius while Dalhousie and Dharamsala recorded a maximum of 20.6 degrees Celsius and 26.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperatures in major cities of the neighboring states of Himachal were also lower than in Shimla.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 11.8 degrees Celsius, Dehradun 11.1 degrees Celsius, Jammu 11.3 degrees Celsius, Patiala 12.3 degrees Celsius, Ambala 12.8 degrees Celsius, and Jaipur 14.3 degrees Celsius.

As many as 128 roads are still closed for vehicular traffic after a recent spell of snow in higher reaches and a maximum of 121 roads are closed in Lahaul and Spiti, three in Chamba, and two each in Kangra and Kullu districts.

The Met office has predicted rain and snow at isolated places in mid and high hills for the next three days till February 21.

