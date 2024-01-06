trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2706858
Himachal, Uttarakhand To Finally Witness Snowfall After Dry Spell; MeT Says

The Himalayan states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are finally expecting some respite from the prolonged dry spell.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 07:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Himalayan states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are finally expecting some respite from the prolonged dry spel. The weather department in Shimla has forecasted a spell of wet weather for Himachal Pradesh on January 9 and 10, with chances of rain and snowfall in various parts of the state. The department also issued a warning of dense fog in the morning hours in several districts on Sunday, including Mandi, Bilaspur, Una, Kangra, Sirmaur and Solan. The fog may reduce visibility and affect traffic and air quality.

According to the weather office, another fresh western disturbance, a low-pressure system that brings moisture-laden winds from the Mediterranean region, is likely to affect northwest India from January 8. This will result in rain in the low hills and snowfall in the mid and high hills of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 9 and 10.

The arrival of snowfall is expected to bring some relief to the farmers and the tourism sector in the Himalayan states, which have been suffering from the adverse effects of the dry spell.

The minimum temperatures in Himachal remained steady on Saturday, with Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti being the coldest place at night, registering a low of minus 10.2 degrees Celsius.

