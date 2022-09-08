Himanshu Mittal- I want to create an ecosystem of content creators & social media Influencers via Creatorshala

“The best way to predict the future is to create it!”, we all might have heard this, but Himanshu Mittal, the CEO of Creatorshala has been living this. Covid-19 hit the digital sector like a truck and as we are adapting to the new normal, there have been multiple companies that fell prey to this. Meanwhile, some suffered loss but then there were some who made the most of this situation too. Himanshu came up with a platform which is going to lend a big helping hand, to both growing content creators as well as to brands seeking them.

What is Creatorshala and what makes it different from other platforms?

For bloggers, influencers, and social media aficionados who want to lead their field, Creatorshala is the key. It is a network of just social media content creators who interact on this platform, share ideas, express ideologies, and, of course, get the brand collaborations that they deserve. The reason we mentioned ‘just’ was that there are multiple platforms and spaces that have been designed and are available on the internet for celebrities and influencers. These spaces execute a fine job by giving the spotlight and recognition to their fellow verified celebrities.

However, people who get overshadowed on these platforms are social media influencers and content creators who are striving for their way up in this competitive world. Everyone, in our opinion, has a special life narrative that can inspire others and help newcomers get ready for the challenges that lie ahead. Users of Creatorshala get featured on this platform, exclusively, giving them a sense of recognition that they deserve.

A medium between the top brands and content creators who are striving their way up

Just like we heard from the dialogue, “Ab raja ka beta raja nahi banega, raja wahi banega toh qabil hoga”, Creatorshala seems to clearly preach this and is providing you with a stage to showcase your skills. This is a great chance for everyone to take a shot and get the exposure you've been waiting for if you consider yourself to be a social media enthusiast with career aspirations.

Every Creatorshala user will be given a unique magazine-like appearance on this platform, which is aimed to draw in any prospective brand collaborations the user may be interested in and the one that they deserve. A magazine-like interface implies, that every user would have a detailed description of the nature of the content they make as well as their past work and experience. Creatorshala will be a medium between these talented, and hardworking social media influencers and high-profile brands and companies. These creative and dedicated social media influencers can connect with prominent brands and businesses through Creatorshala.

Brands get their prospective ambassadors and the striving and deserving content creators, to bag in their dream deal. With this motto, Creatorshala has been launched and is booming!

