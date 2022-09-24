Himanta Biswa, Sadhguru exchange MoUs as Assam becomes 10th state to join 'Save Soil Movement'

Assam signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Isha Outreach today to conserve soil in the state, becoming the 10th Indian state to officially join the Global Movement to Save Soil. Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, and Sadhguru, Founder-Save Soil Movement, exchanged MoUs on the first day of the Assam government’s three-day Chintan Shivir at Kaziranga in Assam.

Speaking at the Shivir, Sadhguru suggested the state chart out a unique development plan contrary to the one followed by other states, by leveraging the great natural heritage of the state. Drawing attention to the tourism potential of the state, Sadhguru argued, “The abundance of life around us(Assam) is the greatest investment. To find a place today in the world, slowly as years go by, you will see where people can just go and listen to natural sounds and live peacefully will become the biggest attraction in the world.”

Noting the migration of the Northeastern population to the other parts of the country, Sadhguru called upon the gatherings to look beyond GDP and focus on making it a place where people would want to live. “You have the natural elements in place. If you do a few right things in terms of education, tourism, whatever other small industry, software industry, other things which don’t take a toll on nature, if you create that kind of stuff, within four years you can create a state where everybody wants to live.”

“A whole lot of people are arguing economy versus ecology. There is no such thing. Ecology is the foundation for our economy. Ecology is the foundation of the very life we are,” added Sadhguru speaking about the urgent need to save soil- the very source from which we get 95% of our food.

Sadhguru also handed the Save Soil Policy Handbook to the Chief Minister which offers practical, scientific solutions that governments can put into action based on the soil type, latitudinal positions, and agricultural traditions of a given nation.

The Chintan Shivir saw participation from its Ministers, MLAs, and senior officials. Shri Paban Kumar Barthakur, Chief Secretary of Assam along with other bureaucrats of the state were also present at the event.

Welcoming Sadhguru at the Chintan Shivir, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Happy to welcome Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev ji to the inauguration of 3-day Chintan Shivir at Kaziranga. I hope @SadhguruJV's wisdom will help us set the right tone for Chintan Shivir & deliver its desired benefits in charting out a roadmap for holistic development of Assam by 2026.”

The Chief Minister expressed his happiness on signing the MoU and observed, “The MoU will be a policy document for our Govt to promote sustainable use of soil and prevent its degradation.”

Sadhguru responding on Twitter called it his honour to meet the Assam Team. He tweeted, “Namaskaram Shri. @himantabiswa ji. An honor & a privilege to meet Team #Assam. May this beautiful state become a symbol of social, economic & ecological Abundance and wellbeing under your dynamic & capable leadership. My Best Wishes & Blessings for Vision 2026. -Sg”

Globally, 82 countries have pledged to Save Soil from extinction and Assam today joined 9 other Indian states who have signed MoUs to save soil in their states. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) predicts crop yields could fall by up to 50% in certain regions by 2050 due to climate change and soil extinction. Understanding the existential threat faced due to the dying soil, Sadhguru, in March, undertook a 100-day, 30,000 km solo bike journey across 27 nations in Europe, Central Asia, Middle East before culminating in India.

The global movement to Save Soil was launched by Sadhguru in March this year to bring the world’s attention to save the dying soil. The movement is urging nations to mandate 3-6% organic content in agricultural soils around the world through policy-driven initiatives. This is the minimum organic content required to keep the soil fertile and capable of yield and prevent it from turning it into sand.

Conscious Planet: Save Soil, is a global movement to inspire a conscious approach to saving our soil and planet. This is, first and foremost, a people’s movement. The movement demonstrated the support of over 3.9 billion people (more than 60% of the world’s voting population) around the world and is empowering governments to initiate policy-driven action to revitalize soil and halt further degradation. World leaders, influencers, artists, experts, farmers, spiritual leaders, NGOs and citizens are vocally supporting the movement to re-establish Humanity’s relationship with Soil.