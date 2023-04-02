Assam Police On Alert After Himanta Sarma Receives Threat From Pro-Khalistan Outfit

New Delhi: Assam Police has been put on high alert after a pro-Khalistan leader allegedly threatened Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. In the purported audio clip, Sikh for Justice founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a designated individual terrorist, was heard claiming that Sikhs were being "tortured" in Assam jail and asked Sarma to desist from it.

"This message is for Assam CM Himanta Sarma. Your government is harassing and torturing pro-Khalistan Sikhs in Assam. And also torturing those who are in jail. Listen carefully CM Sarma, the fight is between pro-Khalistan Sikhs and the Indian regime. Sarma, you do not pray fall to this violence. We are seeking the liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation through a peaceful democratic process of Khalistan referendum. Sarma, if your government is going to torture and harass Sikhs, you will be held accountable," news agency ANI quoted the pro-Khalistani leader as saying in the purported audio clip.

Speaking on the voice note, the Assam Police said it has taken the threat to Sarma "very seriously" that and his security has been "adequately sensitized to the emerging threat" and a case has been registered.

A case under appropriate sections of IPC and UAP Act has been registered at STF Police Station of Assam, Director General of Assam Police GP Singh said.

"Reference audio clip threatening Hon CM Assam by a person called Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a designated individual terrorist under Indian law and heading an unlawful association called Sikh for Justice - A case under appropriate sections of IPC and UAP Act has been registered at STF Police Station of Assam; The security component of Hon CM has been adequately sensitised to the emerging threat; In view of global events, the threat is being taken very seriously by Assam Police; The central agencies have been kept in the loop on the issue," he said in a tweet.

It is notable that after the March 18 crackdown on pro-Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh, the Punjab government had shifted seven of his close aides to Assam's Dibrugarh jail after slapping them with the National Security Act.

Singh, meanwhile, remains on the run since the police crackdown on his outfit Waris Punjab De. He has, however, appeared in two purported videos and an audio clip released on social media in the past few days.

In the video, the Khalistan sympathiser asserted he was not a fugitive and would soon appear before the world.

In the audio clip, he had debunked speculation he was negotiating his surrender and nudged the Akal Takht for the second time to summon a "sarbat khalsa" congregation to discuss issues related to the Sikh community.

The crackdown on the Waris Punjab De chief was launched about three weeks after his supporters stormed a police station in Ajnala near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested man.

He and his associates have been booked in several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.