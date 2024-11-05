Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes 'Italian' Jibe As Congress Calls BJP Candidate 'Bangladeshi'

As the stage is all set for the elections in Jharkhand, Maharashtra and several constituencies for by-polls, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday criticised the Congress for labeling a BJP by-poll candidate in Assam as a "Bangladeshi." and claimed that similar questions can also be raised on the nationality of the opposition party's top leader Sonia Gandhi and she can be called an 'Italian'

During the campaign in the Dholai constituency in Barak Valley, the grand old party has raised doubts about the citizenship of BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Das, claiming that it was a saffron party leader who first raised the allegation.

Addressing a rally for Das at Palonghat, Sarma said, “If you (Congress) call Nihar Ranjan Bangladeshi, I will also call Sonia Gandhi Italian. If you think I am afraid of Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi, let me tell you I am not.”

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi who was born in Italy came to India in 1968 after her marriage to Rajiv Gandhi. She was granted Indian citizenship later.

Sarma accused the Congress of creating problems for the Bengali Hindus of Barak Valley, who were forced to migrate to present-day Assam after the Partition due to atrocities against religious minorities in their homeland.

“During the Lok Sabha election campaign, I had come here and said that we will resolve all problems of the Bengali Hindus. The government of India has already unblocked the Aadhar cards that were on hold. The state government has also issued orders that Bengali Hindus should not face any problems,” he added.

(With PTI Inputs)