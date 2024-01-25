Himanta Sarma Vs Rahul Gandhi: Case Registered Against Congress MP Transferred To Assam CID

Sivasagar: In a significant turn of events, the case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his associates following clashes between party workers and the police during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has been transferred to the specialized Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said Assam Police chief GP Singh.

Thorough CID Investigation Initiated

The decision to transfer the case to CID aims for a meticulous and thorough investigation through a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders now face charges under nine sections of the Indian Penal Code, encompassing offences related to rioting, unlawful assembly, and criminal conspiracy.

Reference Basistha PS Case No. 55/24 U/S.120(B)/143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act relating to violation of various laws during road event of Indian National Congress at Guwahati on January 23rd 2024 has been transferred to CID Assam for a thorough and… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) January 24, 2024

Sarma's Fresh Attack On Rahul

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a renewed assault on Rahul Gandhi, accused the Congress leader of attempting to destabilize Assam during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Addressing the media, CM Sarma posed questions to the Congress party, questioning their motives during the Yatra. He highlighted instances where Rahul Gandhi bypassed key cultural and religious landmarks, alleging the entire incident was orchestrated for media attention and to destabilize Assam.

"The main aim was to destabilize Assam. Now he wants to do Nyay Yatra in Dhubri. Do it, I have no objection. We will arrest him after the Lok Sabha election. If we arrest him before that, it will be politicised. Now the case has been registered, SIT will investigate, and we have evidence. Yesterday, a big incident could have happened in Guwahati after he instigated people to break barricades. We don't want to do politics before the Lok Sabha election, because we are going to win this election," the Assam CM said.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.



He says, "The main aim was to destabilize Assam. Now he wants to do Nyay Yatra in Dhubri. Do it, I have no objection. We will arrest him after the Lok Sabha election. If we arrest him… pic.twitter.com/VBLMnXpqYx — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

Arrest Of Rahul Gandhi Post-Lok Sabha Elections

CM Sarma declared that Rahul Gandhi would be arrested after the Lok Sabha elections, emphasizing the need to avoid politicization before the polls. He expressed confidence in the BJP's victory and urged the Election Commission to schedule the Lok Sabha polls in Assam before April 14 to allow for the celebration of Bohag Bihu.

Himanta Biswa Sarma outlined the BJP's election strategy, anticipating a big victory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He revealed the registration of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders, narrating the events leading to the clash between Congress workers and Assam Police during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, aimed at connecting Manipur to Mumbai, encountered resistance as Congress workers clashed with police while attempting to enter Guwahati. The FIR against Rahul Gandhi and subsequent transfer of the case to CID marks a significant escalation in the political standoff between the Congress and the ruling BJP in Assam.