'Hindi Diwas ki badhaiyaan': PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah greet nation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other top leaders extended their warm greetings on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, which is celebrated in India every year on September 14.

PM Modi tweeted in Hindi that the simplicity, grace and decency of the language gives relevance to expression and Hindi has imbibed these attributes beautifully.

"Hindi Diwas par aap sabhi ko bahut-bahut badhai. Bhasha ki saralta, sahajta aur shaleenta abhiyakti ko sarthakta pradan karti hai. Hindi ne in pahluon ko khubsoorti se samahit kiya hai," read the Prime Minister's tweet.

हिंदी दिवस पर आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। भाषा की सरलता, सहजता और शालीनता अभिव्यक्ति को सार्थकता प्रदान करती है। हिंदी ने इन पहलुओं को खूबसूरती से समाहित किया है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2019

Meanwhile, Amit Shah, on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas', urged the citizens to increase the use of the language to realise the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"I appeal to all the citizens of the country that we should increase the use of our mother tongue and also use the Hindi language as one language to realise the dreams of Bapu and iron man Sardar Patel. Happy Hindi Day," he tweeted in Hindi.

Shah's other tweet said that India is a country of different languages and every language has its own importance but it is very important to have a language of the whole country which should become the identity of India in the world. Today, if one language can do the work of tying the country to the door of unity, then it is the most spoken Hindi language.

आज हिंदी दिवस के अवसर पर मैं देश के सभी नागरिकों से अपील करता हूँ कि हम अपनी-अपनी मातृभाषा के प्रयोग को बढाएं और साथ में हिंदी भाषा का भी प्रयोग कर देश की एक भाषा के पूज्य बापू और लौह पुरूष सरदार पटेल के स्वप्प्न को साकार करने में योगदान दें। हिंदी दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2019

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Working President JP Nadda also greeted the nation on the occasion of Hindi day and said: "Hindi is the most spoken and understood language across India, which unites all of us in the thread of unity and is also our identity in the world. Wish you all a very Happy Hindi Day. Let us all increase the use of Hindi in our daily lives and inspire others as well."

हिंदी भारत में सर्वाधिक बोली एवं समझी जाने वाली भाषा है जो हम सभी भारतीयों को एकता के सूत्र में पिरोती है एवं विश्व में हमारी पहचान भी है। आप सभी को हिंदी दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आइए हम सभी अपने दैनिक जीवन में हिंदी के प्रयोग को बढ़ाएं एवं दूसरों को भी प्रेरित करें। pic.twitter.com/GAK1MWFezk — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 14, 2019

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also took to Twitter on the occasion and said: "Hope and desire is Hindi. Hindi is the language that brings everyone together. Wishing all the writers, poets and journalists engaged in the service of Hindi literature, a very Happy Hindi Day..."

आशा-अभिलाषा है हिंदी,

सबको साथ लेकर चलनेवाली भाषा है हिंदी! हिंदी साहित्य की सेवा में लगे हुए सभी लेखकों, कवियों और पत्रकारों को नमन करते हुए देशवासियों को हिंदी-दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ!! — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 14, 2019

On September 14, the country's Constituent Assembly adopted Hindi as the official language of India. Thus, this day is celebrated as Hindi Diwas.

Hindi is one of the 22 scheduled languages of the country.

(With IANS inputs)