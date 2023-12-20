'Hindi Is Our National Language...': Nitish Kumar Fumes At DMK Leader Over Translation Request At INDIA Bloc Meeting

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday got angry at the fourth meeting of the India Alliance, a coalition of opposition parties, when TR Balu, a leader of the DMK party, asked Manoj Jha, a leader of the RJD party, to translate his speech in English. Nitish Kumar was addressing the meeting in Hindi. TR Balu had difficulty understanding Nitish’s speech and signalled Manoj Jha, who was sitting next to him, to translate the speech in English.

When Manoj Jha sought permission from Nitish to translate his speech, Nitish snapped at him. Nitish said that we call our country Hindustan, Hindi is our national language and we should know this language. After this, some leaders of the Left parties intervened and said that the issue of language should not be brought in between. However, Nitish Kumar refused to let Manoj Jha translate his speech.

The fourth meeting of the Opposition's 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc concluded in the national capital on Wednesday with the passing the resolution on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the suspension of MPs from Parliament.

The meeting also took place amid escalating political tensions between the Opposition and the BJP-led central government, triggered by the demand for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the recent Parliament security breach.

"INDIA parties reiterate that there are many doubts on the integrity of the functioning of the EVMs. These have been raised by many experts and professionals as well. There is widespread demand for a return to the ballot paper system," it said.

It suggested that "Instead of the VVPAT slip falling in the box, it should be handed over to the voter who shall then place it in a separate ballot box after having verified his or her choice. 100 per cent counting of VVPAT slips should then be done.

It further said that this will restore full confidence of the people in free and fair elections.

The 28 parties participated in our fourth meeting and kept their thoughts before the committee of the alliance. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that a resolution have been passed that suspension of MPs is undemocratic.

"We have passed a resolution that suspension is undemocratic. We will all have to fight to save democracy and all of us are ready to do that. We raised the issue of security breach in the Parliament. We have been saying for a long time that Union HM Amit Shah or PM Modi should come to the Parliament and speak in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha about the issue of Parliament security breach, but they are refusing to do so," Kharge said.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections loom just four months away, the allocation of seats becomes pivotal for the Congress, especially after recent electoral setbacks.

Meanwhile, the opposition alliance has not reached a consensus on the bloc's prime ministerial candidate. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that any decision on the prime ministerial candidate would be made after the elections.