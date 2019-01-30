Hindon airbase will be operational for commercial flight by first week of March: Report

The Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad will be operational for commercial flight by the first week of March, as reported by news agency ANI on Wednesday.

A new civil enclave is being developed at Hindon for commercial flights under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). In the new airbase, only 80-seater aircraft will be allowed to operate.

Earlier in December 2018, Union minister Jayant Sinha had said that the development of civil enclave at Hindon for an amount of Rs 39.11 crore is in progress and is likely to be completed by February 2019.

Sinha had told the Lok Sabha that as soon as Hindon is ready, there would be flight services to Kannur.

Under UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) or the regional connectivity scheme seeks to connect unserved and underserved airports as well as provide air tickets at affordable rates.

Civil enclaves are part of airports of armed forces that are used for civilian aircraft.