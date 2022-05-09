Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A writ petition was recently filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court seeking the directions to the Archaeological Survey of India to probe the 22 closed doors in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of the idols of Hindu deities.

The petition was filed in the registry of the Lucknow bench of the High Court by Rajneesh Singh, who is the media in-charge of the BJP's Ayodhya unit, said a PTI report, adding that it would come up before the court for a hearing after it is passed by the registry.

The plea, which sought the constitution of a fact-finding committee and the submission of a report by the ASI, said that the idols of the Hindu deities are locked up behind closed doors. It has also cited the claims by some historians and some Hindu groups about the monument being an old Shiv Temple.

"Some Hindu Groups and reputable Sants are claiming this monument as old Shiv Temple supported by many historians and facts however many Historian believes it as Taj Mahal build up by Mughal Emperor Shahjahan. Some people also believe that Tejo Mahalaya @ Taj Mahal appears to be one of the Jyotirling i.e. the outstanding Siva Temples," an ANI report quoted the plea.

"It is respectfully submitted that there are certain rooms situated in upper and lower portions (approx.22 rooms) of four storied building which is permanently locked and many Historian like P N Oak and crores of Hindu Worshiper strongly believes that in those lock rooms temple of Lord Shiva is present," the report further stated.

It also cited that an RTI filed to the ASI regarding the reason behind the doors closed in Taj Mahal, and stated "in the Reply by the department of Archaeological Survey of India, Agra it was said that due to security reasons those doors are locked."

Notably, the petition has also sought to set aside certain provisions of The Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains (Declaration of National Importance) Act 1951, and The Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains Act 1958, under which the Taj Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri, Agra Fort, Itimad-ud-Daulah's tomb were declared historical monuments.

Singh has filed the petition through his lawyers Ram Prakash Shukla and Rudra Vikram Singh. Several right-wing outfits have claimed in the past the Taj Mahal was a Lord Shiva temple.

(Inputs from Agencies)