Hindu Mahasabha turns Mahatma Gandhi into 'ASURA', demands, 'Remove Gandhiji and put Netaji's photo' HERE

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) used an idol of Mahishasura demon resembling Mahatma Gandhi at the feet of Goddess Durga during the Durga Puja festival. After that, protests were expressed everywhere. While this incident is fresh, now Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has demanded that Mahatma Gandhi's photo should be replaced with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's photo on currency notes. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's contribution to India's freedom struggle is no less than Mahatma Gandhi's. Therefore, the All India Hindu Mahasabha has demanded that the photo of Mahatma Gandhi should be replaced by the photo of Subhash Chandra Bose on currency notes. The news about this has been reported by PTI news agency.

Netaji instead of Gandhiji

ABHM installed an idol resembling Mahatma Gandhi as the demon Mahishasura in a recent Durga Puja. After this, now this organization has demanded to change the photo on currency notes. "We feel that the contribution of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in the country's freedom struggle was no less than that of Mahatma Gandhi. So, the best way to honor India's great freedom fighter, Netaji, is to put his photo on currency notes. Netaji's photo should be put in instead of Gandhi's photo. Remove Gandhiji and put Netaji's photo," ABHM state working President Chandrachur Goswami demanded in a press conference.

Strange Demand

During Durga Puja, the whole of India was in an uproar over the 'strange' idol of the demon displayed in the Hindu Mahasabha mandap. There, Mahatma Gandhi's likeness was caught in the form of a demon. Later, the entrepreneurs were forced to quickly renovate the statue due to the actions of the state administration. However, despite being forced to cover the face of the demon, the entrepreneurs did not move from their political position. Chandrachur Goswami, working president of the West Bengal branch of the All India Hindu Mahasabha responded, “We consider Gandhi to be the real Asura. He is the real demon. That is why the statue was made that way."

TMC-Congress Counter-Attack

However, Trinamool and Congress are strongly criticizing this claim of Hindutva organizations. The TMC camp alleged that the BJP and its affiliates wanted to incite a sense of division across the country in this way. Pradesh Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "We all know who was behind the assassination of Gandhiji. Today they are trying to trample Gandhi's ideals and policies. The BJP and RSS must be held accountable for the new demand to remove Gandhiji's picture from the currency."