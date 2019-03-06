Hindu Mahasabha suggests 3 names to SC as mediators in Ayodhya title dispute case

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Supreme Court asked the parties in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case to come up with the name of a mediator or panel of mediators to settle the issue amicably, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHP) on Wednesday gave three names for mediators.

The three names suggested by ABHP are ex-Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, former CJI Jagdish Singh Khehar and former SC Judge A K Patnaik.

Earlier on Wednesday, a five-judge Constitution bench of the SC headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had asked the concerned parties to suggest the name of a mediator or panel of mediators who could be considered if the apex court takes a decision to refer the matter for mediation, ANI reported.

"We intend to pass the order soon," said the SC bench.

Talking to ANI, Hindu Mahasabha lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain said, "The Supreme Court reserved the order on mediation. The Hindu Mahasabha has taken a clear stand on that mediation cannot happen since it is Lord Ram`s land and public notice has to be issued. While (advocate) Rajeev Dhavan and Nirmohi Akhada agreed on mediation, other Hindu parties, including Hindu Mahasabha and Ram Lalla Virajmaan, clearly stated that mediation should not be attempted."

"Justice Bobde had said that this is a matter of faith for the people. If a public notice is issued, then every individual will be called for mediation and the case could be further delayed," he added.

It may be recalled that on February 26, the apex court had said that the case could be resolved amicably through mediation and reserved its order for March 6. The bench, which also comprised Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer, had told the parties, “We`re seriously giving a chance for mediation."

During Wednesday's hearing, Justice Bobde said, "There need not be one mediator but a panel of mediators. When the mediation is on, it should not be reported on. It may not be a gag, but no motive should be attributed to anyone when the mediation process is on."

It is to be noted that Muslim side and Nimrohi Akhada from the Hindu side agreed to SC's suggestion for mediation, the lawyer for deity Ram Lalla Virajman, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha and Mahant Suresh Das did not show any interest in the suggestion.

(with ANI inputs)