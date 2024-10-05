Hindu Scholar Quotes Gita in Pakistan; Zakir Naik Responds, 'Bas Ek AIlah Ki Ibadat Kare'

Controversy has once again surrounded Islamic preacher Zakir Naik due to remarks he made during a recent event. A viral video on social media shows Naik being questioned about ending violence in the name of religion and restoring peace between India and Pakistan.

In response to the questions asked of him, Zakir Naik said, "That was a good question. He is asking what the solution for peace is." Naik stated that the answer is simple and found in the Quran, adding, "Bas ek aIlah ki ibadat kare."

Sanatani Hindu scholar of Pakistan quoted Bhagvat Gita and asked Zakir Naik about the solution to conflicts in the society.



Islamist Zakir Naik suggested everyone to convert to Islam!



Addressing the people of Pakistan, Professor Chauhan referenced teachings from the Bhagavad Gita and a Sanskrit shloka to question when terrorism would end. He urged people to focus on their karma rather than resorting to violence in the name of religion.

While addressing a people, a Sanatani Hindu scholar from Pakistan used teachings from the Bhagavad Gita and a Sanskrit shloka to question when terrorism would come to an end. He also prayed for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

While addressing the audience, a Sanatani Hindu scholar from Pakistan referenced teachings from the Bhagavad Gita and a Sanskrit shloka to ask when terrorism would come to an end. He also prayed for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

Later, he questioned the global violence carried out in the name of faith and emphasized the importance of fulfilling one’s duties for the betterment of society.