PAKISTAN

Hindu Scholar Quotes Gita in Pakistan; Zakir Naik Responds, 'Bas Ek AIlah Ki Ibadat Kare'

Sanatani Hindu scholar from Pakistan referenced teachings from the Bhagavad Gita and a Sanskrit shloka to ask when terrorism would come to an end.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2024, 01:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Hindu Scholar Quotes Gita in Pakistan; Zakir Naik Responds, 'Bas Ek AIlah Ki Ibadat Kare' Image: Social Media

Controversy has once again surrounded Islamic preacher Zakir Naik due to remarks he made during a recent event. A viral video on social media shows Naik being questioned about ending violence in the name of religion and restoring peace between India and Pakistan.

In response to the questions asked of him, Zakir Naik said, "That was a good question. He is asking what the solution for peace is." Naik stated that the answer is simple and found in the Quran, adding, "Bas ek aIlah ki ibadat kare."

 

 

While addressing the audience, a Sanatani Hindu scholar from Pakistan referenced teachings from the Bhagavad Gita and a Sanskrit shloka to ask when terrorism would come to an end. He also prayed for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

Later, he questioned the global violence carried out in the name of faith and emphasized the importance of fulfilling one’s duties for the betterment of society.

