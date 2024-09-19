The stone pelting stone on Hindu yatras and Ganesh Visarjan yatra have made headlines in the last few days. Now, the focus shifted to a recurring pattern seen in the treatment of Hindu faith and traditions — specifically, the disruption faced by Hindu religious practices. On one hand, the West Bengal government ensures strict arrangements for events like Muharram and Barawafat, creating special corridors for processions and even halting other activities like idol immersion. Yet, just before Durga Puja, construction of a pandal in West Bengal's Nadia district was abruptly stopped, citing "law and order" concerns.

But why? If a corridor can be set up for Muharram processions, why is there such discrimination against Durga Puja pandals?

It appears that the state administration has an issue with Durga pandals. Otherwise, why would the police under Mamata Banerjee’s government arrive at the pandal in Nadia district and halt all work?

In Nadia district, a 112-foot-tall Durga idol was being prepared. Locals had collected funds to build the tallest Durga Puja pandal in the region, making a commitment to install the largest statue for their biggest festival. Work had been underway for six months.

But suddenly, Mamata Banerjee's police arrived at the site and stopped all work without providing any clear reason. Although no detailed explanation was given, Banerjee had recently made a statement expressing concerns. Her reasoning? A statue of such size would attract large crowds, leading to potential law and order issues during Durga Puja.

This raises a critical question: Crowds are a common feature during Durga Puja. Managing them is precisely the responsibility of the state government and its police force. So, is it necessary to stop the pandal’s construction, or should the focus be on improving crowd management systems during the festival?

While the pandal was shut down due to alleged "law and order" concerns, Mamata Banerjee's administration deploys full security measures for Muharram. Police forces are assigned to control the crowds during Muharram, yet Durga Puja faces restrictions due to anticipated crowd control issues. Why this discriminatory treatment towards Hindus in India?

Unsurprisingly, after halting the pandal’s construction, Mamata Banerjee is now facing accusations of appeasement politics.