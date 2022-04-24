हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
jahangirpuri violence

Hindus, Muslims take out 'Tiranga yatra' in Jahangirpuri, days after violence

The procession was held amid tight security and 50 people each from both the communities participated in the yatra.

Hindus, Muslims take out &#039;Tiranga yatra&#039; in Jahangirpuri, days after violence
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: A `tiranga yatra` was taken out by the people of Hindu and Muslim communities in Delhi`s Jahangirpuri area on Sunday, a week after clashes were broken between the two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. People from both the communities appealed for peace and harmony in the region as they waved the national flag.

The procession was held amid tight security and 50 people each from both the communities participated in the yatra."We organised a joint peace committee constituting members of both communities. They proposed to organise a 'Tiranga yatra' in Jahangirpuri and appeal to the people to maintain communal harmony. 50 people each from both communities participated in the yatra," said Usha Rangani, Deputy Commissioner of Police of North-west Delhi.

Violent clashes broke out in Delhi`s Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian.

