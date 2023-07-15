'Hindus, Sikhs Will Be Most Hurt...': Asaduddin Owaisi On UCC Impact On Non-Muslims

As discussions on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) gain momentum nationwide ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting on July 20, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has voiced his apprehensions. He claims that the Modi government's possible presentation of the UCC Bill during this session is a political maneuver aimed at gaining advantages in the 2024 elections. Owaisi believes that the timing of raising this issue indicates a pre-election agenda rather than a genuine concern for the country.

Expressing his opposition to the UCC, Owaisi asserts that it would have a disproportionate impact on non-Muslim communities, particularly Hindus and Sikhs. He accuses the BJP of utilizing the Law Commission to create a favorable atmosphere before the 2024 elections. According to Owaisi, the BJP's historical agenda regarding the Civil Code is rooted in misconceptions and misunderstandings targeting the Muslim community.

Owaisi argues that the UCC is an inappropriate law for the nation as it would encroach upon personal laws of various communities. He criticizes the Law Commission for allegedly misusing its authority in the process. He claims that the UCC would not only pose challenges for Muslims but also adversely affect Sikhs, tribals, Hindus, and non-Muslims in general, causing hardships for everyone involved.



