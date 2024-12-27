'His Life Is An Inspiration For Future Generations': PM Modi Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow on Friday following the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, calling it a great loss for the nation. He also stated that Singh's life serves as an inspiration for future generations, showing how one can overcome struggles and achieve great heights.

In the shared video, PM Modi said, " We all have deeply saddened by the demise of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. His passing is a setback to the whole nation...his life is an example for future generations regarding how we can rise above struggles and achieve greater heights."

He further highlighted Singh's achievements as an economist and said, "He will always be remembered as an honest man, a great economist and a leader who dedicated himself to reforms. As an economist, he provided a lot of services to the nation. During a challenging time, he served as RBI Governor...when he was Finance Minister in the cabinet of former PM Bharat Ratna PV Narasimha Rao, he gave the country that was reeling under economic crisis, a new direction in terms of economy..."

He also noted that despite receiving education from some of the world's most prestigious institutions and holding various senior government positions, Dr Singh never forgot his humble beginnings.

"Rising above party politics, he always maintained contact with people from all parties and remained accessible to everyone," Modi added.

PM Modi also recalled his meetings with Manmohan Singh when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

"When I was the Chief Minister, I had open discussions with Dr Manmohan Singh Ji on national and international issues. Even after coming to Delhi, I would meet him and have discussions with him from time to time. Those meetings and conversations will always be cherished," he said.

"In this difficult moment, I express my heartfelt condolences to his family. On behalf of all the people of the country, I offer my tribute to Manmohan Singh Ji," PM Modi added.

Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 due to an age-related medical condition. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi on Thursday.