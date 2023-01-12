topStoriesenglish
'His teachings continue to inspire': President Murmu, PM Modi pay tribute to Swami Vivekananda

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and said, "His life, patriotism, spiritualism, and dedication will always inspire."

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday (January 12), paid their respects on the birth anniversary of spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda and acknowledged the continued impact of his teachings on the country's youth. President Murmu took to Twitter to express her tribute, saying "My tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary! An iconic personality who combined spirituality and patriotism, he propagated Indian values globally. His life and teachings continue to inspire youth to follow their dreams and achieve greater goals."

 

Prime Minister Modi also took to Twitter to pay his respects, stating "His life, patriotism, spiritualism, and dedication will always inspire." He added that "great ideals and ideas" of Vivekananda will continue to guide countrymen.

 

Modi, who has often mentioned Vivekananda as a major influence on him, is also set to inaugurate the National Youth Festival in Karnataka on Thursday to mark the day. It is clear that the legacy of Swami Vivekananda continues to inspire leaders in India and his teachings remain just as relevant today as they were over a century ago.

Vivekananda was a major force in the revival of Hinduism and contributed to the concept of nationalism in colonial India. He is best known for his inspiring speeches, especially his speech beginning with "Sisters and brothers of America!", through which he introduced Hinduism at the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago in 1893. His quotes and sayings are widely popular and have been printed on numerous posters and in books.

