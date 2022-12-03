History created as two transgender doctors join govt service in Telangana

New Delhi: India witnessed a watershed moment as two transgenders of Telangana Prachi Rathod and Ruth John Paul created a history by becoming the first transgender doctors to join government service in the state.

Prachi Rathod and Ruth John Paul have been inducted as medical officers in the state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) recently.

Dr Ruth John Paul, while talking about her sufferings and social stigma, said that “I struggled so much since my childhood because of my gender. The dream of becoming a doctor motivated me to work harder. I faced many stigmas from society, friends and relatives. However, I completed my studies and I want to thank the superintendent and all the faculty for this, because I am here because of their support.”



Further recalling her medical education life, she told it was very critical. She asserted, “The medicinal education life was very critical. I left all the rumours behind me and focussed on my aim. Many people from my community encouraged me. They also helped us to get into Osmania. I was supported by my brother during my education as my father passed away in my childhood. I worked in an NGO clinic for transgenders previously as a part-time doctor. Later, I got selected in Osmania.”

She also described how people welcomed them and patient treat them well without showing any discrimination. She says that everyone is comfortable with them.

Notably, Dr Prachi Rathod completed MBBS in 2015 from a medical college in Adilabad. She, while talking about how the stigma will never go even after being successful, says, "My journey is similar to every transgender with ups and downs in life. I faced a lot of discrimination since childhood, in my college, during my MBBS, and while working as an emergency physician. The journey was like hell. I am in front of you all and serving the community now because of my self-confidence. I was not inspired by anyone but I wanted someone to be inspired by me. I will definitely be there for the community for all the support they need.”

The Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital, Nagender welcomed the state government’s initiative informing that “there is also a proposal for a transgender clinic in Osmania hospital after next month.”

He said, "This has happened because of the initiation of the government of Telangana, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Health Minister Harish Rao and Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar. There was a vacancy for three medical officers. Out of the 336 doctors who applied for the post, we wanted to give preference to the transgender and HIV-affected medical professionals. We have recruited three doctors which include two trans-women and one HIV-affected medical officer and they are working here for the past three days. This shows how the government is committed towards the welfare of trans genders.”

He further informed, “The government is also helping them directly and has given Rs.5 crores for their welfare recently. We feel very happy to recruit them. Just because they were rejected by other hospitals doesn`t mean they are not efficient. They have good qualifications and many years of experience. Many people go to Mumbai for sex change operations. We are conducting a workshop to frame guidelines to treat the transgenders. We also intend to open a transgender clinic which will help the transgender community.”