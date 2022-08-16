Controversy has started over the picture in the Twitter profile of West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee. In this picture, she has included photographs of revolutionaries associated with the freedom movement, but it does not have Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Congress has targeted her for this. Till now the BJP was accused of ignoring Jawaharlal Nehru by the Congress, but now Mamata Banerjee is also seen joining the same club. In response to Mamata Banerjee, a tweet has been made by Bengal Congress and has questioned TMC.

Congress has attacked while retweeting the tweet of a Twitter user Abhishek Banerjee. Abhishek Banerjee shared a sketch prepared by the daughter in his tweet. Along with this, he wrote in the caption, "My daughter has shared a picture of the first Independence Day reminding some basic things of history." In this picture, the girl has made a sketch of the first Independence Day, in which Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is also seen. Retweeting this tweet, Congress has tagged TMC and Mamata Banerjee. Congress wrote, "History lesson from a girl child to Mamata Banerjee and TMC. This is because these people deliberately removed the picture of Jawaharlal Nehru."

History lesson for @MamataOfficial @AITCofficial from a kid ! Because they purposefully ommitted the first prime minister #JawaharlalNehru from their independence day DP to please their political masters ! https://t.co/SjLQzMj7Al — West Bengal Congress (@INCWestBengal) August 14, 2022

The controversy over the removal of Nehru's picture is also going on in Karnataka.The Basavaraj Bommai government of Karnataka has taken out an ad in the newspapers remembering the revolutionaries who contributed to the independence of the country. But the picture of Jawaharlal Nehru was missing from this poster. The Congress is attacking about this and is accusing the BJP of discrimination. In this case, the opposition leader of the state M. Siddaramaiah has demanded an apology from CM Bommai. Siddaramaiah said that the insult of Jawaharlal Nehru in an advertisement published with public tax money cannot be accepted. CM should apologize to the people of the state for insulting Nehru.