Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin attacked in Pakistan; ISI's role suspected

New Delhi: Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin was left grievously injured after he was attacked by unknown assailants in Islamabad on May 25, as reliable sources from Pakistan.

According to sources, the attack on the Hizbul chief was planned by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). While further update on his health is awaited, speculations are rife that the attack on the Hizbul chief is linked to the recent tiff between ISI and Salauddin.

Sources further revealed that the aim behind the attack was not to claim his life but send a message to the Hizbul chief. Meanwhile, Salahuddin was immediatly shifted to a safer place following the attack.

For the last few months, Salauddin, who also heads the United Jihad Council (UJC), a Pakistan-based conglomeration of various terror groups sponsored by ISI, was unhappy with the agency over the lack of support to Hizbul. Recent reports stated that Hizbul cadres were not provided adequate training, weapons and ammunition, thus allowing a major fallout between Salahuddin and the ISI.

Moreover, after the elimination of Hizbul top commander Riyaz Naikoo in an encounter at south Kashmir by Indian Army, Salahuddin openly criticized the ISI during an interaction with the Hizbul cadres in PoJK.

Senior Hizbul sources in PoJK too believe that ISI may have planned to attack Salahuddin in a bid to send a strong signal to other outfit cadres to toe their line.