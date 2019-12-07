हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Hizbul Mujahideen member, wanted by security forces, surrenders himself to Kashmir BSF

A Hizbul Mujahideen associate, identified as Muzafar Ahmed Wani, surrendered himself unconditionally before the Border Security Force, Kashmir Frontier.

SRINAGAR: A Hizbul Mujahideen associate, identified as Muzafar Ahmed Wani, surrendered himself unconditionally before the Border Security Force, Kashmir Frontier.

34-year-old terrorist Wani is the son of Abdul Gaffar Wani and belonged to Braw Bandina area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was wanted in connection with an encounter between terrorists and security forces which had taken place in Pulwama district's Drabgam village on November 25, 2019. In the encounter, two terrorists, named Irfan Ahmed Sheikh and Irfan Ahmed Rather were killed in a gunfight with security forces. The terrorists were believed to be local Hizbul leaders operating from Kashmir.

Wani was driving the vehicle which the killed terrorists were using to carry out their terror plans.

On November 25, an encounter had broken out after terrorists fired on security personnel posted at a vehicle checkpoint on Shadimarg in the south Kashmir district, a police officer had said.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirPulwamaBSF KashmirWanted terroristHizbul Mujahideen
