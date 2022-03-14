Hizbul Mujahideen terror module busted in Kashmir; Sarpanch killers arrested

Srinagar: Kashmir Zone Police on Monday (March 14) busted the Hizbul Mujahideen terror module involved in the recent killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmed Mir. IGP Kashmir range Vijay Kumar said "police have busted the Hizbul Mujahideen terror module involved in the recent killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmed Mir and arrested three terrorist associates actively involved in the act."

Kulgam Police busted a module of HM ( Hizbul Mujahideen) out involved in the recent killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir and arrested three actively involved terror associates and recovered incriminating materials, including two Pistols on their disclosure, added IGP.

Taking to the Twitter Kashmir Zone Police informed that the "vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized." During the investigation, it was learnt that the Sarpanch was killed by HM terrorists Mushtaq Yatoo on the directions of HM Chief terrorist Farooq Nalli, Police added.

On March 11, late evening terrorists barged into the house of Sarpanch in Adoora village of Kulgam district fired upon sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir son of Mohammad Abdullah Mir at his native village Adoora in kulgam district injuring him critically. The injured was immediately shifted to district hospital Kulgam where doctors declared him brought dead.

