हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hijbul Mujahideen

Hizbul Mujahideen terror module busted in Kashmir; Sarpanch killers arrested

The Kashmir zone police arrested three terror associates of Hijbul Mujahideen who were actively involved in the killing of  Sarpanch in Adoora village of Kulgam district.

Hizbul Mujahideen terror module busted in Kashmir; Sarpanch killers arrested
Image credit: ANI

Srinagar: Kashmir Zone Police on Monday (March 14) busted the Hizbul Mujahideen terror module involved in the recent killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmed Mir. IGP Kashmir range Vijay Kumar said "police have busted the Hizbul Mujahideen terror module involved in the recent killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmed Mir and arrested three terrorist associates actively involved in the act."

Kulgam Police busted a module of HM ( Hizbul Mujahideen) out involved in the recent killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir and arrested three actively involved terror associates and recovered incriminating materials, including two Pistols on their disclosure, added IGP. 

Taking to the Twitter Kashmir Zone Police informed that the "vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized." During the investigation, it was learnt that the Sarpanch was killed by HM terrorists Mushtaq Yatoo on the directions of HM Chief terrorist Farooq Nalli, Police added.

On March 11, late evening terrorists barged into the house of Sarpanch in Adoora village of Kulgam district fired upon sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir son of Mohammad Abdullah Mir at his native village Adoora in kulgam district injuring him critically.  The injured was immediately shifted to district hospital Kulgam where doctors declared him brought dead. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hijbul MujahideenTerroristsJammu and KashmirKulgam
Next
Story

Bhagwant Mann oath-taking ceremony: Preparations begin in Punjab's Khatkar Kalan- See pics

Must Watch

PT15M20S

DNA: Leadership Crisis -- Why Congress party need a new leader?