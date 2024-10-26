Hoax Bomb Threats: Government Issues Advisory For Social Media Platforms

Amidst an alarming increase in hoax bomb threats affecting airlines, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has directed social media platforms to take swift action against the spread of such misinformation. The advisory emphasizes the importance of promptly disabling access to false information to prevent public panic and maintain order.

IT Rules Mandate Quick Action on Misinformation

The advisory references the IT Rules, 2021, under which social media intermediaries are mandated to remove or restrict access to harmful or unlawful information within prescribed timelines. These due diligence obligations now include immediate action on threats affecting public security.

Liability Under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023

Apart from complying with the IT Rules, social media intermediaries are now required to report specific offenses, as per the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. This includes any user activity that poses a threat to India's unity, integrity, sovereignty, or security.

The advisory highlights that social media platforms must cooperate with authorized government agencies, providing any requested information within a strict 72-hour timeframe. This collaboration is crucial for investigative and cyber security activities aimed at preventing, detecting, and prosecuting offences.

Heightened Concern as Hoax Bomb Threats Increase

With over 275 flights receiving hoax bomb threats over the past 12 days, the advisory calls for immediate action. These threats have disrupted airline operations and raised public concerns. Friday alone saw 25 flights threatened, underscoring the urgent need for stringent control on misinformation.

Consequences for Failure to Comply

The IT Ministry warned social media platforms that failure to meet due diligence obligations will nullify their exemption under Section 79 of the IT Act. Consequently, platforms not observing these obligations could face legal repercussions, including liabilities under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu assured that strict actions would be taken against individuals behind the threats. Legislative measures are also under consideration, including placing offenders on a no-fly list to ensure future safety and prevent such incidents.

The government urges social media users to refrain from forwarding or sharing unverified information, as such actions amplify misinformation.

With Inputs From PTI