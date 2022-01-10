Hockey stick and Ball: Amarinder Singh's party gets election symbol ahead of Punjab polls

New Delhi: Ahead of the assembly polls in Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh’s freshly launched political party Punjab Lok Congress on Monday (January 10) has been assigned a ‘hockey stick and ball’ as the election symbol for the party.

The former Punjab Chief Minister’s party took to Twitter to break the news. Happy to inform you that Punjab Lok Congress has received its Party Symbol - Hockey Stick and Ball, wrote PLK.

Happy to inform that Punjab Lok Congress has received it's Party Symbol - Hockey Stick and Ball.#Bas_Hun_Goal_Krna_Baki pic.twitter.com/7nv0Nv0XNX — Punjab Lok Congress (@plcpunjab) January 10, 2022

Earlier this week, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in the five states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab.

The assembly elections will take place in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7.

As per the schedule, Punjab will go to the polls on February 14.

About Punjab Lok Congress, former Punjab Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh quit the opposition party in November 2021 following a feud with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Later, the politician formed his own party and announced that the Punjab Lok Congress will contest elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

