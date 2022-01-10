हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab assembly elections 2022

Hockey stick and Ball: Amarinder Singh's party gets election symbol ahead of Punjab polls

Captain Amarinder Singh’s freshly launched political party Punjab Lok Congress has been assigned a ‘hockey stick and ball’ as the election symbol for the party on Monday.

New Delhi: Ahead of the assembly polls in Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh’s freshly launched political party Punjab Lok Congress on Monday (January 10) has been assigned a ‘hockey stick and ball’ as the election symbol for the party.

The former Punjab Chief Minister’s party took to Twitter to break the news. Happy to inform you that Punjab Lok Congress has received its Party Symbol - Hockey Stick and Ball, wrote PLK.

Earlier this week, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in the five states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab.

The assembly elections will take place in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7.

As per the schedule, Punjab will go to the polls on February 14.

About Punjab Lok Congress, former Punjab Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh quit the opposition party in November 2021 following a feud with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Later, the politician formed his own party and announced that the Punjab Lok Congress will contest elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
