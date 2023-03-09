Holi 2023: Delhi Sees Record Alcohol Sale, Gulps Down 26 Lakh Bottles In One Day

New Delhi: Holi was celebrated in all its pomp and splendor in national capital this year. The city was in great moods in each and every little corner, and the enthusiasm was reflected in the sale of liquor as well. The city's alcohol sales on the eve of Holi had shattered all previous records, including the new year's sale.

According to excise department data, Delhi residents purchased twenty six lakhs bottles of liquor worth Rs 58.8 crore on March 6. On the eve of the new year, Delhi stores sold a total of twenty lakh bottles, as per reports.

The sale of alcoholic drinks increased in March compared to the previous month. Until Holi, more than 1.13 crore liquor bottles worth approximately Rs 238 crore were sold.

According to officials, due to increased demand, most liquor stores had run out of popular beer brands. Several people had stocked up on alcohol at the start of the season.

Due to Holi celebrations and the reality that March 8 was declared as a dry day, all liquor stores in Delhi were closed on Wednesday.

Liquor demand has increased throughout the year. According to the media reports, the excise department got Rs 6100 crore from booze sales, including Rs 5,000 crore in excise on liquor bottles and Rs 1,100 crore in Value Added Tax (VAT). The excise agency operates over 560 stores throughout the city. Following two straight Covid-affected years, revenue from booze sales improved in 2022.