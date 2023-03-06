Holi 2023: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Celebrates Festival Of Colours With Mother, Locals

Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the locals celebrated Holi at his bungalow in Khatima on Sunday. The event was also attended by CM Dhami's mother. The pre-Holi bash in Khatima was joyfully celebrated, with people singing and dancing joyously.

CM Dhami also turned to Twitter to share his feelings for his mother, "Matri Devo Bhava Today at Nagra Terai, Khatima, applied Holi Tilak to `Mataji` and seek her blessings. This year the colourful and joyous festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 8.

इस अवसर रुद्रपुर विधायक शिव अरोरा, जिलाधिकारी युगल किशोर पंत, एसएसपी मंजूनाथ टीसी, सीडीओ विशाल मिश्रा, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष कमल जिंदल, गुंजन सुखीजा, अमित पांडे आदि उपस्थित थे। March 5, 2023

With Holi approaching, the market is swamped with colours, sprayers, and other decorative items bearing PM Modi's 'Atmanibhar Bharat' touch. Customers are increasingly avoiding Chinese products in favour of local Made in India products when they shop this Holi.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu inaugurates Sujanpur Holi festival

According to officials, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu opened the four-day national-level Sujanpur Tira Holi celebration on Sunday. The chief minister also offered puja at the historic Radhe Krishna temple, seeking blessings for his family and the state's people. Thousands of men, women, and children had come from all around the three districts to celebrate this special occasion.

Sujanpur Tira's Holi has been celebrated since ancient times. Nonetheless, it rose to prominence when the Katoch kings of the Kangra hills designated this town as their sub-capital and Raja Sansar Chand assumed control of the country. Raja Sansar Chand was fond of playing Holi with his courtiers and their families and would invite them all to his forts, where a small tank was built.

When is Holi, Holika Dahan 2023?

Choti Holi and Holika Dahan 2023 will be observed on 7th March 2023. Choti Holi or Holika Dahan should be celebrated between 06:24 PM to 08:51 PM, on March 7, 2023. Holika Dahan is a hindu festival celebrated with lots of color and love. It's one of the most auspicious days for hindu culture as it is the mark of victory of good over evil.