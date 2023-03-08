Holi 2023: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Dances To Pahari Song During Public Event At Residence

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hosted a grand `Holi Milan` function at the CM`s residence here on Tuesday.CM Dhami drenched in the merriment of Holi was seen dancing to Pahari songs at the function.

ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि होली का यह पर्व आप सभी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि एवं उन्नति लेकर आए। pic.twitter.com/Xw6iASgOnd — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) March 7, 2023

It is not CM Dhami`s first pre-Holi bash for this year, earlier on Sunday, CM Dhami celebrated the function with his mother and the local people at his residence in Khatima.CM Dhami also took to Twitter to post a picture with his mother expressing his love and wrote, "Matri Devo Bhava Today at Nagra Terai, Khatima, applied Holi Tilak to `Mataji` and seek her blessings.

इस अवसर पर सांसदगणों, मंत्रीगणों, विधायकगणों एवं पत्रकार बन्धुओं सहित प्रदेश के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से आई जनता, कार्यकर्ताओं ने भी होली की शुभकामनाएं दी। pic.twitter.com/S3Fa7jKwOU — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) March 7, 2023

This affectionate blessing of Mother always gives me new energy to serve all the people of Devbhoomi."The colourful festival of Holi is just a day away with celebrations already beginning in different parts of the country.

The market is flooded with colours, sprayers and other decoratives, with PM Modi`s `Atmanibhar Bharat` touch. As customers go shopping this Holi, they are increasingly rejecting Chinese products and preferring local Made in India products.

In the past, Chinese products primarily were the only options for consumers, which have drastically changed for the better with several local makers making inroads in this segment.