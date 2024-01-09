Holiday In Uttar Pradesh Schools On January 22? Yogi Government Says This

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed all the district magistrates and police chiefs to declare a holiday in all educational institutions across the state on January 22, in view of the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya, news agency ANI reported. The CM has also directed that all liquor shops in the state will remain closed on the auspicious day, as a mark of respect and devotion to Lord Ram.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, which will mark the installation of the idol of Lord Ram in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and several other dignitaries.

The CM has appealed to the people of the state to celebrate the historic occasion with peace, harmony, and Covid-appropriate behaviour. He has also asked the officials to ensure adequate security arrangements, traffic management, and sanitation facilities in Ayodhya and other parts of the state. The construction of the Ram Temple, which began in August 2020 after a Supreme Court verdict, is likely to be completed by 2025.