Holy Amarnath Cave To Soon Get Vehicular Road In A Boost For Pilgrims

The holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji, which is situated at a height of about 3,888 meters above sea level, will soon get vehicular road. It was confirmed after the Border Roads Organization (BRO), which is presently carrying out the road widening work on the cave routes as well as the Baltal, took its trucks and small pickup vehicles to the holy cave. BRO used these vehicles for the ongoing work near the holy cave.

It’s said that a 10.8 km long tunnel will be built between Sheshnag and Panchtarni on the route from Chandanbari to the holy cave so that the pilgrims will have a safe and uninterrupted journey in bad weather. Besides a five-kilometer long and five-and-a-half-meter wide paved road is also being built from Panchtarni to the holy cave.

In the same way, work is also underway on the Baltal route which is about 14 kilometres long up to the cave. The responsibility of widening the travel route and making it suitable for vehicular traffic was handed over to the BRO last year. Many portions of work have been completed especially the erection of walls on hills in areas prone to landslides.