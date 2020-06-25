Home isolation system restored in Delhi for COVID-19 patients

New Delhi: Home isolation system has now been restored in Delhi, as the Central government withdrew its order which required every COVID-19 patient in the capital to visit a government facility for a clinical assessment. According to the new rule, medical teams will visit the patients at their residence to assess whether they need to be home isolated or be sent to the hospital.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday (June 25), Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the decision was taken in the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) meeting. "Now mild and asymptomatic patients will be allowed to be treated at home, but it will be mandatory for them to have separate rooms and toilets," said Manish Sisodia.

Earlier on Saturday, LG Anil Baijal had issued an order requiring all the COVID-19 patients to go to the Quarantine Center for tests. People in Delhi were not happy with this decision, Sisodia said.

"Home isolation is a great system. So far, 30,000 people in Delhi have been cured in home isolation. Good system should be carried forward, not stopped," he added.

Sisodia said, "There is good news. The Central government has rolled back its order. Now, medical teams will visit people at their home to assess whether they should stay in home isolation or need to be sent to the hospital."

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal also took to Twitter to announce the withdrawal of the controversial order and said that the health department will now deploy a robust surveillance mechanism.

He added, "SDMA approved modification of SOP for home isolation for Covid patients to meet the twin objectives of containment of local spread and provision of timely medical care for COVID positive cases to save precious lives."

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had requested the Central government to scrap the order, terming it "chaotic", adding "If a person is corona positive, and has a body temperature of 100-degree F, or 102-degree F, how will he or she stand in a queue for a medical check-up."