Home Minister Amit Shah Announces Implementation Of CAA Before May 2024

The Delhi Police has already tightened vigilance in areas where CAA protests took place.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 02:17 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah Announces Implementation Of CAA Before May 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today made the Narendra Modi government's intention clear that it's committed to implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) before the Lok Sabha elections. "CAA is an Act of the country, it will definitely be notified. It will be notified before the polls. CAA will be implemented by the polls, and there should be no confusion around it," Shah said during a program in New Delhi.

The Delhi Police has already tightened vigilance in areas where CAA protests took place. Speaking on the issue, Home Minister Shah said that CAA was first promised by the Congress government. "When the country was divided and the minorities were persecuted in those countries, Congress had assured the refugees that they were welcome in India and they will be provided with Indian citizenship. Now they are backtracking," Shah said.

He said that CAA was brought in to provide citizenship and not to take away anyone's citizenship. "Minorities in our country, and specially our Muslim community, are being provoked. CAA cannot snatch away anyone's citizenship because there is no provision in the Act. CAA is an act to provide citizenship to refugees who were persecuted in Bangladesh and Pakistan," said Shah.

The CAA, introduced by the Narendra Modi government, aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians, who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

Following the passage of the CAA by Parliament in December 2019 and its subsequent presidential assent, significant protests erupted in various parts of the country.

